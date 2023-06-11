The Pea Producer Group of NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) in Pulwama has recently commenced the harvesting of peas in the village of Gangoo, Pulwama.

This group, comprising over 100 self-help group (SHG) members, is a testament to the successful empowerment of women in the region.

The efforts of JKRLM (Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission) have played a vital role in supporting these ladies in achieving their aspirations of leading self-sustainable and dignified lives.

The commencement of pea harvesting marks a significant milestone for the Pea Producer Group.

These women have worked diligently and put in relentless efforts to cultivate and nurture the pea crops throughout the season.

With the support and guidance from JKRLM, they have received training on modern farming techniques, access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and other necessary resources, enabling them to maximize their yield and improve the overall quality of their produce.

Arsheed Ahmad Bhat District Programme Manager JKRLM Pulwama said, that Pea Producer Group’s success story not only showcases the hard work and determination of the women involved but also highlights the impact of initiatives like JKRLM in empowering marginalized communities.

By equipping these women with the necessary skills and resources, they are not only able to generate a sustainable source of income but also gain a sense of pride and independence.

The ongoing harvesting of peas not only promises economic prosperity for the members of the group but also contributes to the overall development of the region.

The efforts of these women serve as an inspiration for other communities to strive towards self-sufficiency and a dignified way of life.