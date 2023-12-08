SRINAGAR: To condole the sudden and untimely demise of late Ashok Kumar Koul, retired District & Sessions Judge, who left for heavenly abode on November 05 after a brief illness, a condolence meeting was held in the Office Chamber of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ), Budgam led the gathering in extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Choudhary expressed support and sympathies during this period of profound loss.

He also highlighted the contribution of late Ashok Kumar Koul and his illustrious tenure as a Judicial Officer and observed that his wisdom and guidance have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

All judicial officers of district Budgam also paid homage to the departed souls.

At the end of the meeting, a moment of silence enveloped the courtroom as all the participants observed two minutes of silence, a gesture honouring the departed soul and seeking peace for his eternal journey.