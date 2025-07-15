PCR sets up helpline for terror victims

Srinagar, July 14: Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir has established a dedicated helpline to register and resolve grievances related to terror-related incidents.

Victims of terrorism can now reach out on working days between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM through the following helpline numbers: 0194-2506548, 7889373200

The helpline aims to assist victims facing issues such as: Non-registration of FIRs in terrorism-related cases, Non-receipt of government benefits meant for victims, Encroachment, harassment, or illegal occupation of land/property belonging to victims.

Those wishing to submit grievance applications in writing can do so via email at pcrsgroff@jkpolice.gov.in.