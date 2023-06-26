Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are set to captivate audiences once again with their on-screen magic in the upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, has been generating a lot of anticipation ahead of its grand release this week. The trailer and songs released so far have set the perfect tone for this soulful love story.

Adding to the musical extravaganza, the makers have unveiled a teaser for the new song titled ‘Pasoori Nu,’ featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The song promises to be another chart-topping addition to the film’s blockbuster album. ‘Pasoori Nu’ aims to bring back the charm of the global hit song ‘Pasoori’ while showcasing the grandeur and elements of song and dance that were once synonymous with Bollywood films.

With Arijit Singh lending his soulful vocals to the song, ‘Pasoori Nu’ is sure to be widely loved by the audience. The song is a collaboration between Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, with music composed by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. The heartfelt lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a significant collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Namah Pictures. Notably, Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans have previously received National Awards for their respective feature films, adding to the excitement surrounding this project.

Audiences can witness the charismatic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani once again on the silver screen when ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ releases in theaters on 29th June 2023.