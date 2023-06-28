During a gathering of BJP karyakartas in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused his attention on the struggles faced by the Pasmanda Muslim community and advocated for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Prime Minister’s statement comes at a crucial juncture as the BJP intensifies its efforts to reach out to the Pasmanda Muslim community, which has long experienced discrimination and neglect.

Addressing the hardships endured by Pasmanda Muslims, PM Modi underscored the detrimental impact of vote bank politics on their lives. He expressed his deep concern that these citizens lead arduous lives and often find themselves voiceless and ignored by those in power.

“The lives of our Pasmanda Muslim brothers and sisters have been made hellish by those who engage in vote bank politics. They face tremendous struggles. Their voices go unheard. They have faced extensive discrimination, but unfortunately, there has been no substantial discussion on this issue. Even today, Pasmanda Muslims do not receive an equal share. They are treated as untouchables,” the Prime Minister conveyed, according to the Indian Express.

PM Modi further emphasized that Pasmanda Muslims have endured significant discrimination, being marginalized to the point of being regarded as untouchables, without any meaningful debate or sincere attempts to rectify the situation.

“They have suffered from so much discrimination that numerous generations have had to endure its consequences. However, the BJP is committed to working for the welfare of every citizen, guided by the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (collective effort, inclusive growth). When our booth workers approach our Muslim brothers and sisters with this mindset and assist them in understanding our vision, all misunderstandings will be cleared,” he added.

In his address, PM Modi reiterated his belief that through empathetic and understanding interactions with Pasmanda Muslims, misunderstandings can be resolved and their long-standing grievances can be effectively addressed. He highlighted the pivotal role of BJP booth workers in engaging with the Pasmanda Muslim community, facilitating their comprehension of the party’s inclusive vision.