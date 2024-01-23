SRINAGAR: In the build-up to the upcoming Pariksha Pe Charcha programme to be held on January 29, 2024, Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No.1 Srinagar today observed Parakram Divas with great enthusiasm, honouring the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

A painting competition, held on this occasion, saw active participation from several esteemed schools, including Police Public School Bemina, KV No.3 Srinagar, JNV Badgam, KV No.1 Srinagar, and Woodland Boys Higher Secondary School.

The event, which aimed to instill a sense of patriotism and pay tribute to Netaji’s legacy, showcased the artistic prowess of the students. The vibrant and creative contributions from various schools added a colorful dimension to the celebration, fostering a spirit of unity and national pride.

In recognition of their exceptional talent, the winners of the painting competition were awarded prizes and certificates.

KV No.1 Srinagar extended gratitude to all participating schools and emphasized the importance of such events in nurturing the creative talents of the youth while fostering a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made by great leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The 7th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents has recorded over 1 crore registrations on the MyGov portal till date. This shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister.