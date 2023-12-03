Srinagar: Mohammad Iqbal, aged 30 and hailing from Palhallan Pattan situated in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, tragically passed away in Bangalore due to a suspected heart attack while exercising at a gym.

As per a family member, Iqbal was hospitalized in Bangalore after enduring intense chest pain while exercising. Despite the medical team’s endeavors, he did not make it and passed away in the hospital.

Iqbal was employed at Teleperformance, an IT company located in Bangalore.

Presently, the family is on their way to Bangalore to repatriate his body back home.