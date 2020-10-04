Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

Jammu:Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to intense mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting befitting retaliation by Indian army, a defence spokesperson said.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the shelling, the spokesperson said.

“At about 3.20 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesperson said.

A police officer said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 5 am, causing panic among the border residents who were forced to take shelter in underground bunkers for their safety.