Pakistan has reported 2,304 coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since July.

The total number has risen to 321,563 while the recovery rate is 91.3 per cent.

The virus also claimed the lives of 37 people across the country, data collected by Dawn.com shows. Covid-19 deaths have sharply increased during the current month.

According to Dawn.com, Islamabad, PaK and Gilgit-Baltistan have collectively reported 462 coronavirus cases and four deaths.