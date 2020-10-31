Pak’s admission of Pulwama attack has exposed those who questioned sacrifice: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the admission of a Pakistan lawmaker on Islamabad’s role in the 2019 Pulwama militant attack has exposed those who “questioned the sacrifice of our martyrs”.

Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Modi said the country will not forget the “distasteful comments and accusations” made by the opposition in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

“The acceptance in the neighbouring country about the Pulwama attack has exposed the people who questioned the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. I endured those allegations but I had a deep wound on my heart for my brave soldiers who had laid down their lives. I would urge such political parties that, in the interest of the security of the country, for the morale of our security forces, please do not do such politics,” the PM said.

In an apparent reference to the church attack in France’s Nice and the subsequent war of words between France and Islamic nations, Modi urged “all the countries, governments and religions of the world to unite against terrorism.”

“There is a great need to unite against terrorism. The sense of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect is the true identity of humanity. No one can ever get welfare from terrorism…,” he said.

Speaking in the context of India, Modi said, “Our diversity is our existence. We are so extraordinary. We have to remember that this unity of India, this power keeps on knocking others. They want to make this diversity our only weakness. It is necessary to recognize such forces.”