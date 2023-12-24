Night temperature recorded a drop and settled below freezing point in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1°C against 1.2°C on previous night and it was above 0.1°C normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against 1.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.9°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.1°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.0°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.7°C against 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 10.5°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded 7.2°C, Batote 6.5°C and Bhaderwah 2.6°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter. While ‘Chillai-Kalan’ will end on January 30, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

From December 24-26, weather is expected to be generally dry, the MeT official said.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on December 27.

Generally dry weather is expected from December 28-31”.

“Overall there is no significant weather activity till December ending”. (GNS)

