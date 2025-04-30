‘Pahalgam attack’: Khalida Shah seeks united political response

SRINAGAR, APRIL 30: Patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, Begum Khalida Shah, on Wednesday condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, calling it a direct assault on national unity and Kashmir’s cultural ethos.

At a press conference, Shah urged all political parties to jointly demand accountability for the security lapse and called for a transparent probe into the intelligence failure. She proposed sending an all-party delegation—including the Prime Minister and Home Minister—to Kashmir to engage with stakeholders and victims’ families.

Shah also criticised sections of the media for allegedly vilifying Kashmiris, warning such rhetoric endangers citizens across India. She called for regulatory action against divisive reporting and highlighted the compassion shown by Kashmiris in helping victims.

She further proposed a tourism revival strategy, including economic relief, compensation, and national campaigns to restore trust in the region.

Khalida Shah concluded by urging restraint in political discourse and reaffirming the values of Kashmiriyat and pluralism, saying the moment demands unity over division.