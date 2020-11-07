PAGD meeting: Shiv Sena workers detained in Jammu

RBD, ‘Ikk Jutt Jammu’ protest near Farooq Abdullah’s residence

Jammu: Several Shiv Sena workers were on Saturday detained in Jammu after they staged a protest against the ongoing meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at Farooq Abdullah’s Bathindi residence.

According to the news agency Kashmir News Observer, Shiv Sena, Ikk Jutt Jammu and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) staged a protest to oppose the meeting of alliance in Jammu.

Eyewitnesses said that the trio parties expressed their anguish over the meeting and assembled close to Farooq Abdullah’s residence to stage a protest.

They, however, said that scores of Shiv Sena workers were detained during the protest after they tried to march towards Farooq’s residence.

Notably, the meeting of PAGD is going on. It is the first meeting of PAGD in Jammu while two meetings of alliance have taken place in Kashmir division—(KNO)