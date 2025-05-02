Pack up! Post-Pahalgam, 90% film shootings scheduled in Kashmir postponed

Srinagar, May 1: Call it the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack, over 90% of movie and ad shootings in Kashmir have been postponed indefinitely.

The terror attack has dealt a heavy blow to the region’s growing on-ground film industry.

Local line production companies report that up to 90% of their scheduled work has been affected, delivering a heavy blow to the region’s growing on-ground film industry.

Danish Khan, owner of Hamaisto Productions, said that most of his shoots planned for the next two months have been indefinitely postponed.

“We are not getting any confirmations from the production houses as of now. I think they will prefer some other destinations,” Khan said, expressing concern about the future. “Even though we assure them of full security, the production houses are reluctant to bring in large crews amid tension.”

He emphasized the logistical and financial stakes involved in such shoots, adding, “It’s not just one person—we’re talking about crews of over 200 people. Our business has been severely impacted after the Pahalgam attack.”

Rahi Khan, owner of Real Kashmir Productions, echoed similar concerns. He said scheduled ad films had been abruptly cancelled following the attack.

“We worked hard over the years convincing bigger banners to shoot in Kashmir. Line production has become a full-fledged industry here. But now, everything is impacted,” Khan said.

According to Rahi, planning for a film or ad shoot is a months-long process involving budget approvals, location scouting, and permits—especially for high-demand natural backdrops like forests and meadows, many of which are currently closed to shooting.

“Production houses are now shifting to places like Manali or even abroad to recreate the landscapes of Kashmir,” he said.

The recent attack in Pahalgam has once again raised safety concerns that haunt Kashmir’s film tourism ambitions. Despite the region’s immense visual appeal and recent momentum in attracting Bollywood and ad agencies, the current climate has instilled fresh doubts in the minds of producers.

Notably, Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni appealed to the people not to cancel their scheduled trips to Kashmir.

The uncertainty is especially disheartening for local professionals and workers who depend on film shoots for employment, ranging from transport operators and caterers to set designers and technicians.

“It was a source of earning for us. All of us have been rendered jobless. We pray and hope normalcy returns so that no one suffers,” said Sajad Ahmad, a transporter.