nternet exploded in meme fest with people sharing funny posts and pictures about the last day of income tax return (ITR) filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trending hashtags on Twitter and Google are related to ITR filing.

One meme features a video clip of Rajinikanth signing papers, humorously depicting how CAs handle ITR filing in July.

Another user shares a photo with a bill, jokingly commenting about checking their UPI transaction history for the entire financial year for ITR filing.

There’s another meme about a CA’s wife filing ITR for free, but then using the refund money for shopping, called “Oye Chuna Laga Diya.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One meme shows Jethalal from a popular show looking in the mirror, expressing relief at finishing all ITRs, but then the Finance Minister suggests an extension.

A cartoon meme portrays a tax professional going through a taxpayer’s UPI transactions while filing the ITR, and another meme humorously depicts the struggle of accessing the income tax portal when it is down.

There’s a humorous meme featuring a bus with lots of people on the upper deck, and when the bus suddenly brakes, many people fall to the ground, symbolising the last-minute rush of taxpayers on the last day of ITR filing at CA’s offices.