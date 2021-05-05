Oxygen concentrators to ambulance service: NGOs, charities line up to save lives in Kashmir

Srinagar: The SOS call arrived in the dead of the night. It was a young female who was frantically seeking volunteers at SRO Kashmir.

“The phone rang at 3 am. On answering, this girl wept bitterly as she spoke of her Covid positive mother. Her oxygen saturation level had dropped considerably and she was gasping for breath. So an ambulance was sent immediately and oxygen support was delivered within an hour. The next morning, their family member dropped in to pick an oxygen cylinder from us. He declared her survival was impossible had we not intervened in time,” a volunteer at SRO Kashmir recalls.

A few nights later another heart-breaking SOS call to the NGO revealed that a family of four had tested positive, out of which three had already been hospitalized.

“The fourth family member was a 65-year-old man who was left alone at home. He was also positive but stable. Within some days, his condition deteriorated. Our team members immediately went to his aid after learning about his condition. We provided him meals, medicines and also got him hospitalized the next day. The volunteers took care of him till he got better. Today, he can hardly believe that he actually survived the darkest hour of his life,” the volunteer said.

From catering to oxygen needs to adopt the role of caretakers, the local NGOs have become a beacon of hope for Kashmiris in the wake of the second Covid wave.

Mohammed Afaaq Sayeed, Project Director Oxygen Kashmir, SRO Kashmir said their volunteers have taken up this herculean task head-on, and work right from daybreak till midnight.

“We have 15 volunteers on the ground who work from 5 am in the morning till late in the evening. Out of them, three volunteers remain awake till Suhoor. They cater to patients and SOS calls during nighttime. Then, there are 12 volunteers at the backend. They create date-base, monitor inventory, and maintain the data on equipment with people and their details,” he said.

SRO Kashmir’s main focus lies on oxygen. It provides oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, non-invasive ventilation machines, and other supportive equipment. Besides, it offers an ambulance service, burial service, plasma donation service, and runs a food programme for those affected by the lockdown and loss of livelihood.

“All this comes with a set of challenges. First, people don’t return the equipment easily. Second, we are unable to procure new equipment as there are no supplies. That said, we still try to cater to 70 percent of the 80 calls on an average,” Sayeed said.

The NGO is further planning to create a more robust and real-time system for tracking oxygen cylinder and concentrator availability in the coming days. “We are on it, and it will soon be up and running so that attendants don’t have to suffer inconvenience,” he said.

Another Srinagar-based charitable organization Athrout is also doing stellar work on the ground with the aid of more than 50 volunteers. Not content with the delivery of oxygen and other services, they are proactively responding to the crisis.

“In collaboration with District Administration, we are also working to create a 100 bedded oxygen facility at Haj House. It will be made operational soon. Besides, we have also initiated offering free (Personal Protective Equipment) PPE kits, hand sanitizers, masks, and pulse oximeters to the family members of those in home-quarantine, and the attendants of the admitted Covid positive patients in Hospitals,” the official said.

In addition to this, Athrout has started with free service of 24*7 ambulance service. “We have six ambulances fitted with oxygen and two are designated exclusively for Covid positive patients. We have also hired ambulance drivers who can drive during the nighttime,” the official said.

Help Poor Voluntary Trust, another local NGO is chipping in with ambulances and a first of its kind dead body-carrying vehicle to transport the dead with dignity. The vehicle can carry up to 3 bodies at a time. Ali Muhammad Lone, In-charge of hospitals for the NGO, said they have more than 100 volunteers with them. Besides oxygen support, the trust provides free-of-cost medicines and other health care services across Kashmir.

“We have 150 Oxygen concentrators and distribute them on a rotational basis. We give away 10-15 cylinders on a daily basis. Besides, we have 11 ambulances (one critical care and 10 oxygen fitted),” Lone said.