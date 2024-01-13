Srinagar:Dr. Owais Ahmed (IAS), Commissioner SMC/CEO,SSCL, chaired a comprehensive meeting at the SMC Central office to review the preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar. The meeting,was attended by senior officers from the corporation, focusing on ensuring a vibrant and well-prepared environment for the momentous occasion. The Commissioner issued immediate directives to the Corporation.

Electric Wing, SMC to repair dysfunctional street lights with a motive to illuminate Srinagar City; emphasizing swift action and personal oversight to ensure efficient rectification. The Commissioner emphasized illumination of flyovers with tricolor and warm lights; creating a visually striking display in honor of Republic Day.

The Commissioner directed Sanitation Wing SMC to prioritize sanitation. Every nook and corner of city needs to be cleaned for the upcoming celebrations nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

In anticipation of Snowfall, the Mechanical Engineer Wing and Transport were directed to prepare both manpower and machinery for prompt snow clearance, with particular focus on the venue and its surroundings.

Furthermore, Commissioner SMC directed the S.E Drainage to maintain the functionality of all dewatering pumps in the city and to deploy mobile pumps around the venue to address any unforeseen circumstances.