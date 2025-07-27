Over 3,000 MY Bharat Volunteers pay tribute to soldiers

New Delhi, July 26: To mark 26 years of India’s historic victory in the 1999 Kargil War, MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat), under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), organised ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra’ in Dras, Kargil today.

The padyatra was led by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth. Over 3,000 youth volunteers, along with veterans, serving armed forces personnel, families of martyrs, and members of civil society, participated in the tribute walk.

Carrying forward this spirit of unity, the padyatra moved along a symbolic 1.5-kilometre route from the grounds of Himabass Public High School to Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimbet. During the padyatra, cultural performances showcasing the vibrant traditions of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh brought colour and meaning to the occasion, reflecting the unity and cultural richness of the region.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya remarked, “Kargil is not just a place in history, it is a living symbol of India’s resilience and unwavering spirit. It stands as a powerful reminder that when it comes to protecting the sovereignty of our nation, India remains united, resolute, and unshaken.”

He called upon the youth to dedicate themselves to the mission of building a strong, self-reliant, and developed India, driven by the spirit of ‘Nation First.’ Reflecting on his recent visit to Sando Top, Dr. Mandaviya added, “India has never initiated conflict, but when provoked, we respond with courage, dignity, and determination.”

Union Minister also highlighted India’s growing strategic capabilities, citing the significance of Operation Vijay and Operation Sindoor as milestones in the nation’s military history. He reaffirmed that India’s armed forces continue to stand as the steadfast guardians of national pride and sovereignty.