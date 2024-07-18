Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims visited Amarnath cave shrine;  J&K has huge potential for pilgrim tourism: LG

Anantnag, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said over 3.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in 19 days.

He also said that the J&K administration is committed to provide better facilities to pilgrims’ at all religious places.

Addressing a gathering at Mata Sidhalakshimi Asthapan at Anantnag district of South Kashmir, the LG said that in the past 18 to 19 days, over 3.5 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine of Amarnath. “The number of pilgrims is mounting with each passing day,” he said.

LG Sinha said that in J&K, there is a huge potential for pilgrim tourism. “The administration is committed to build basic infrastructure and upgrade the same at all religious sites having pilgrim tourism potential,” he said, adding that there are directions for the same from the J&K High Court too.

He said that the J&K administration is to ensure better facilities at Shardah Peeth. The LG said that at Mata Kheerbhawani temple, the number of devotees showed a surge.

Meanwhile, LG Sinha prayed for the well-being of all and peace and prosperity of J&K. He also joined the devotees in the Maha Yagya, organised by the Terathraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust, on Ashadh Shukla Paksha Dwadashi.

As per official spokesman, the LG called upon the people from all sections of the society to work together with the administration to preserve and protect the ancient shrines and places of religious importance. He also reiterated the commitment of the government to improve facilities for the pilgrims of holy pilgrimages in Jammu Kashmir. Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; members of Terathraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust and devotees in large numbers were present.