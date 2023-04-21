Riyadh: Over Nearly 20 million people worldwide have benefited from an interpretation service for sermons delivered at the Grand Mosque, Makkah in Saudi Arabia, since the start of Ramzan.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the service aims to spread the message of sermons to the widest possible audience around the world.

“The Language and Translation Agency has selected qualified interpreters and technicians to translate and transmit sermons and religious lessons that are given at the Grand Mosque, and to make the most of the service around the clock through the Manarat Al-Haramain platform and FM Radio,” said Ahmed Al-Hamidi, Vice President of the Republic for Languages and Translation.

Ramzan usually marks the peak of the Umrah season at the Grand Mosque.

The number of worshipers at the site reached more than 22 million in the first twenty days of Ramzan, according to official Saudi figures.