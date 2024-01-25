Srinagar: Shortly after being named outstanding media person of the year, Danish Manzoor Bhat announced a plan to secure the future of two young orphan girls, one from the Kashmir region and the other from Jammu.

With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by orphans in society, Danish has committed to matching the award money with a personal donation, totaling ₹51,000 for each girl (total 1 lakh 2 thousand).

These funds will be meticulously placed in fixed deposit accounts, ensuring that they grow over time. When these young girls turn 18, they will have access to this substantial amount, providing them with a significant financial foundation as they step into adulthood.

Danish shared his vision behind this benevolent act:

“In a world where every step forward counts, I believe it’s our collective duty to ensure that those who start with less, can look forward to more. By securing a financial foundation for these young girls, we are not just providing them with monetary security; we are investing in their dreams, their education, and their future independence. This initiative represents a beacon of hope and a promise of a better tomorrow. As a media professional, my role has always been to highlight stories that matter. Today, I am privileged to be a part of a story that will hopefully inspire and encourage others to contribute positively to society. Let’s work together to create a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

This initiative is a shining example of Danish Manzoor’s dedication not just to his profession, but to his societal responsibilities. It underscores his commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need and sets a precedent for compassion and social responsibility.