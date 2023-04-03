Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our government is committed for the respect and empowerment of women. Modi also said that “Mahila Samman Bachat Patra” launched by India Post is the best example of this.

Ministry of Finance issued the Gazette Notifications for Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023 and has been made available in 1.59 lakh post offices with immediate effect. The scheme was announced in the 2023-24 Budget by the Union Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and is a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

In reply to the tweet thread by India Post, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“महिलाओं के सम्मान और सशक्तिकरण के लिए हमारी सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है और ‘‘महिला सम्मान बचत पत्र’’ इसका बेहतरीन उदाहरण है।