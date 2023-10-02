Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Director General (CID) RR Swain on Monday said that police is trying its every bit to root out fear from the common man’s heart and mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“J&K Police is having a unique character and role in the entire country. It fights against an enemy who is organised with outside support and influence,” Special DG CID J&K RR Swain aid while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a mega marathon in Srinagar.

He said the situation wherein J&K Police plays its role needs exemplary courage which other forces don’t have. He added the challenges before J&K Police are quite different than what other forces are facing.

“We are fighting this battle quietly, silently for the common man who is sitting in a far off place. Our fight is for a small farmer, a lawyer, a Khateeb and a small journalist or for that matter a common man who respects and abides by the law, Spl DG CID J&K said.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, the top police officer said “Gandhiji always promoted non-violence and peace, and it can be achieved by protecting non-violent people from violent methods,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will have to make the distinction between peace loving people and those whose ulterior motive is violence. So our fight is against those follows the path of violence. Our fight is for the general public and our endeavour is to root out the level of fear from common man’s heart and mind,” he added.( KNS)