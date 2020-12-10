Our credibility is at stake, Kashmir will see development in coming years: BJP

Srinagar: Asserting that the party’s credibility was ‘at stake’, senior BJP leader and national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday said the Valley would see the ‘difference’ on the developmental front in the coming years.

“BJP is committed to development in Kashmir and people will see the difference in coming years and our credibility is at the stake….BJP will show people of India how it developed Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370,” the BJP spokesman said while addressing party workers at Town Hall Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

He was in Chadoora to campaign for BJP District Development Councils (DDC) candidate Dr. Aneesa Gul.

He said the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti should ‘accept her defeat’ in the ongoing DDC polls and stop ‘staging dramas’.

“Every day she is staging dramas of arrests and detentions and blaming administration for the same. She should accept her defeat. People of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the dynastic politics. It seems Mehbooba Mufti is frustrated to see that people have rejected PDP at the ground level,”

Hussain claimed that BJP was gaining popularity in the Valley and besides Mehbooba, also hit out at the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

“Mehbooba is not accepting her defeat but she knows that people have rejected them. She knows people will not accept her today as PDP along with other regional parties have deceived people over the past 70 years in Jammu and Kashmir….the Gupkar alliance is dead now and people have rejected them everywhere and have voted for development. There is mistrust among people regarding the regional parties,” he said.