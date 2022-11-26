Jammu, November 26: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Constitution Day celebrations today to mark the 73rd anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution.

The Lt Governor extended his warm greetings to the people on the occasion and paid humble tributes to the founding fathers of the Constitution.

“Our Constitution is the holy book and enshrines eternal values that remain as our guiding principles. Today, let us all take a pledge to uphold these values and fulfill our fundamental duties to build a stronger India”, said the Lt Governor.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the officers to ensure that the benefits of economic progress percolate down to the poorest of the poor and those living in the far-flung areas of the J&K UT.