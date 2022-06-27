In the season of Bollywood pregnancies, it is the turn of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to embrace parenthood.

Two months after her marriage, Alia Bhatt today announced her first pregnancy. “Our baby….coming soon,” she wrote on Instagram. She posted her picture lying on a bed possibly in a clinic with a screen possibly an ultrasonography monitor superimposed with heart emoji.

The post has notched 1.1 million likes in less than one hour.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was quick to respond to the good news, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion”.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Oh my my Congratulations!”

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: “Heart is bursting.”

It has been quite a year for Bollywood couples. Last year Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents. Later Priyanka Chopra also embraced motherhood through surrogacy. This year Sonam Kapoor too is expecting her first child.