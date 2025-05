KULGAM, MAY 03: A team of Drug Control Officers of district Kulgam today closed the operation of three medical stores at Frisal Kulgam for violating the conditions of license.

Records of various medicines which are prone to addiction and those which have been prescribed/ dispensed in violation of norms to the patient were demanded during inspections and discrepancies were found in the sale records.

On spot operation of 3 medical stores was disallowed.