`Operation to dismantle OGW network to continue’

Srinagar, Nov 27: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, said on Wednesday that operations targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) will persist as part of an ongoing campaign to enhance security in the Jammu region.

“We have reviewed the crime and security situation thoroughly. Directions have been issued to improve security arrangements. The challenges are significant, but necessary actions and fresh instructions have been implemented,” Jain told reporters.

He said that the intensified efforts are aimed at curbing activities that threaten peace in the Jammu region and ensuring robust security measures to tackle emerging challenges.

Yesterday, police launched a major crackdown on terrorist networks linked to the banned organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in the Jammu region.

The operation involved 56 raids and searches across four districts, resulting in the arrest of multiple Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terror suspects. Police also seized a variety of incriminating items, including electronic devices, documents, cash, weapons, and ammunition.

A police spokesperson had stated that the objective of the operation was to identify, track, and apprehend OGWs and terror suspects who provide logistical support, recruitment assistance, and facilitate the movement of arms, ammunition, and funds for terrorist outfits.

The Jammu Police has called on citizens to report any suspicious activity or individuals in their areas and urged them to cooperate with security forces to strengthen collective efforts against terrorism.