Six tourists have been challaned after they were found taking selfies and washing their vehicle in the Ganga River in Haridwar.

As per a report in the Times of India, the Uttarakhand Police has issued a challan against six tourists from Delhi who took their Mahindra Thar for a wash in the middle of the holy Ganga River in Haridwar.

It said the regional police had received information that a SUV had been parked in the middle of the Ganga river flowing through the Neel Dhara region and the youngsters were allegedly washing the car while also taking selfies.

The police immediately reached the spot and issued challans against the ‘hooligans’ under the ‘Maryada’ operation.

Further, the police department has also seized the SUV.