Op Sindoor was aimed at punishing Pakistan; Islamabad pleaded for stopping action: Rajnath

New Delhi, July 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the objective of Operation Sindoor was not to cross the border or capture the territory, it was to eliminate terror nurseries which Pakistan had nurtured for years, and provide justice to the innocent families who lost their loved ones in cross-border attacks.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he termed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as not “Random Madness”, but a “well-planned strategy” and a “fundamental rage”, emphasising that the overall politico-military objective of Operation Sindoor was to punish Pakistan for fighting a proxy war in the form of terrorism.

Defence Minister asserted that, during Operation Sindoor, India not only demonstrated its military capability, but also its national resolve, morality, and political acumen, stressing that New Delhi will give a decisive and clear answer to any terrorist attack. “Those who provide shelter and support to terrorism will not be spared. India is not going to bow down to any kind of nuclear blackmail or other pressures,” he said.

“On May 06 & 07, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which was not just a military action, but an effective and decisive demonstration of the Government’s responsibility towards India’s sovereignty, its identity & the people of the country, as well as its policy against terrorism. Our military leadership not only showed its maturity but also demonstrated the strategic wisdom which is expected from a responsible power like India,” said Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister highlighted that the Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor after studying every aspect in depth. “There were several options on the table, but we chose the option in which the terrorists and their hideouts suffered maximum damage and the common citizens of Pakistan did not suffer any harm. According to an estimate, over 100 terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed in well-coordinated strikes by our forces at nine terror infrastructure targets in Pakistan and PoK with precision. Most of the terrorists belonged to organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, which have the open support of the Pakistan Army and ISI. Our action was completely in self-defence. It was neither provocative nor expansionist,” he said.

He informed the House that India’s air defence system, counter-drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled the attack, highlighting the effectiveness of the S400, Akash Missile System, and air defence guns.

“Our security system was foolproof, and every attack was foiled. Pakistan was unable to hit any of the Indian targets, and none of the important assets were damaged,” said Defence Minister, while appreciating the soldiers for their bravery & determination.

Defence Minister termed India’s response to Pakistan’s attack as bold, firm, and effective. “The Indian Air Force targeted Pakistan’s airbases, Command and Control centers, Military infrastructures, and Air Defense Systems on the Western Front, and the mission was accomplished. Our retaliatory attack was swift, proportionate, and precise,” he stated.

Defence Minister informed the House that, on the morning of May 10, when the Indian Air Force struck heavy blows on multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan conceded defeat and offered to cease hostilities. “The offer was accepted with the caveat that the operation was only paused, and if there was any future misadventure on the part of Pakistan, it would lead to the resumption of the operation. The attacks by the Indian Air Force, strong retaliation by the Indian Army along the LoC, and the fear of Naval attacks forced Pakistan to surrender. And this defeat of Pakistan was not simply a failure, but a defeat of its military strength and morale,” he said.

Rajnath Singh stated that on May 10, the DGMO of Pakistan contacted the DGMO of India & appealed to halt the military operations, and after formal talks on May 12 between the two DGMOs, both sides decided to put a halt to the operations.

Rejecting the claims that the operation was stopped under pressure, Rajnath Singh termed them as “baseless and incorrect”. He stated that India halted the action as all the political and military objectives were fully achieved. He reiterated that Operation Sindoor has only been halted, and not ended. “If Pakistan again tries to carry out any nefarious act, we are fully prepared for an even more intense and decisive action,” he said.

Defence Minister asserted that, under PM Modi’s leadership, India does not tolerate, it responds, and the government is committed to completely eradicating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.