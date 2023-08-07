Hyderabad: `Oo Antava’ girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu has hit back at trolls for spreading rumors about seeking help to treat her illness.

Some reports had suggested that Samantha sought Rs 25 crore in financial assistance for her treatment. Samantha shot down the rumors in an Instagram story, claiming that the figures mentioned were far from accurate.

“25 crores to treat myositis. Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment (sic),” she wrote on Instagram

Samantha also took advantage of the opportunity to raise awareness about myositis, emphasizing that it affects thousands of people. She advocated for responsible medical information reporting, emphasizing the importance of accurately disseminating facts about myositis treatment.

On the work front, Kushi,’ which was shot in Kashmir will hit theatres on September 1. This is her first collaboration with talented actor Vijay Deverakonda. After ‘Kushi,’ Samantha will demonstrate her versatility in the ‘Citadel: India’ thriller directed by Raj and DK. In the Indian version of the film, she will be seen playing the lead lady opposite Varun Dhawan.