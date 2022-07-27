Srinagar: Cyber Police have arrested two Nigerian fraudsters who were involved in duping a man from Baramulla for ₹36.35 lakhs.

The duo was arrested during raids in New Delhi.

Police received a written application from a resident of Baramulla alleging that while surfing Facebook, he came in contact with some unknown fake user T.Jessica, who impersonated a purchase manager of a renowned pharmaceutical company Abbott.

The lady enticed the complainant through Facebook messages that she has been promoted to Secretary in the said company and eventually asked the complainant to start a business (Kandu Nut/Palm Seeds/Sea Nuts). The complainant was motivated by giving offers, orders, and promising, high returns.

Facebook user forwarded the contact details of seller Mrs. Jyoti T Kandu to the complainant. A business conversation started between the complainant and the fraudster for selling/buying of the Kandu nuts.

The complainant was assured by the fraudster that the nuts are valued very high in the pharmaceutical industry owing to their medicinal benefits. The complainant without knowing the plot transferred ₹36.35 lakh into different bank accounts for purchasing 50 packets of Kandu Nuts.

On receiving the consignment, the complainant received a fake call from the Mumbai Custom office wherein the complainant was directed to deposit more money.

This created doubt in the complainant’s mind. The complainant then tried to contact the person to verify the facts. However, he did not get any response. The complainant then approached Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar and complained.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Cyber Police Station Srinagar, and an investigation was set into motion.

During the investigation, it was found that the fraud was committed under a highly technically built setup, and accordingly, the digital footprints of the accused persons involved in the commission of offence were tracked by analyzing bank accounts. Besides, CCTV footage and analysis of suspect phone numbers by employing high-end technical investigative skills were also carried out.

Subsequently, two Nigerians were found involved in the offences. They were tracked at Vashist Park Sagerpur New Delhi. Accordingly, on the directions of ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, a special team of Cyber Police Station Srinagar proceeded to New Delhi. After strenuous efforts and with the assistance of the Delhi Police, the team was successful in nabbing these two Nigerian nationals.

They have been identified as Isioma Steven and Collins, residents of Delta Agbor Nigeria.

The rented accommodation was thoroughly searched. During searches, incriminating material including 14 cell phones of different make and models, one laptop, 14 SIM cards, one Wi-Fi router, one Wi-Fi dongle, six debit/credit cards, and 45 packs of Kondu nuts/palm nuts were recovered from their possession.

Investigation into the instant case is going on in full swing. More recoveries and arrests are expected.

“General public is once again advised to remain cautious and not fall prey to fraudsters/scammers offering various benefits/deals. To report any such Cyber fraud call to Cyber Police Srinagar, please feel free to contact on 9596770555 or dial National Cyber reporting toll-free Number 1930,” police said.