Online ‘money scam’ solved in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: J&K Police Cyber Cell Ganderbal has solved online money scam frauds and put on hold/lien lacks of rupees besides, traced out 16 missing/lost smart cell-phones worth lakhs of rupees.

Cyber Cell Ganderbal received applications/reports from general public about various online money scams and missing of cell-phones through online cybercrime portal & offline mode.

Further, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS, the dedicated police team of Cyber Cell Ganderbal dealing with cyber-crimes comprehensively and helping the people from financial and social media frauds so far solved huge online money scam fraud & put on hold/lien Rs.6,20,000/- & Rs.39,900/- has been refunded to the victim’s account. In addition to this, the dedicated police team recovered 16 missing/lost smart cell phones worth lakhs and recovered 06 hacked social media accounts (Facebook & Whatsapp).

The Unit comprises of Executive police officials & Telecom officials who are well trained and deals with various Financial Frauds such as KYC update fraud, OLX fraud, PDD fraud (pending electricity bill fraud), investment-related fraud, fake loan App. fraud etc. and social media blackmailing.

“J&K Police requests general public not to share the bank details, account details, OTP etc. & be alert and vigilant in sharing any kind of personal details to anyone,” a police statement said.