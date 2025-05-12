Online Classes at NIT Srinagar to Continue till 6th June

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday notified that online classes will continue till 6th June.

As per an official notice issued by the Dean Academic Affairs at NIT Srinagar, “The following decisions taken in the meeting of the Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Students Welfare and Registrar, with the Director (i/c) are notified for the information of all the students (UG & PG) that “Online classes shall continue till 6th June 2025.”

“Hostels shall open from 9th June 2025 and Classes in physical mode shall start from 11th June 2025,” reads the notice.

This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.”