Onir meets Omar, discusses film promotion in J&K

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several delegations and individuals at the Civil Secretariat here and discussed issues relating to film promotion, industrial infrastructure, regional development, education and youth empowerment.

Onir, filmmaker associated with Anticlock Films, Mumbai, called on the Chief Minister and discussed matters concerning the promotion and development of the film sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation comprising Lokesh Kumar Gupta, General Manager, IRCON, also met the Chief Minister and discussed possibilities for expanding IRCON International Limited’s role in industrial infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehnaaz A.G. Nadiadwala, author, social activist and Founder and Trustee of the Mehnaaz A.G. Nadiadwala Foundation (MAGN Foundation), called on the Chief Minister and discussed initiatives aimed at the progress, development and welfare of the region.

A delegation led by Mudassir Mushtaq Raina, Manager Operations, Unacademy Kashmir, apprised the Chief Minister of the Wisdom Aptitude Talent Hunt (WATH), an educational initiative aimed at identifying, nurturing and empowering talented youth across Jammu and Kashmir.

Major General Anupinder Bevli, VSM, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh, also called on the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the support extended by the government to the NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh.