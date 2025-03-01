Srinagar, Feb 28: The ongoing wet spell in the Kashmir Valley due to a “mega” western disturbance has brought major relief for Jammu and Kashmir residents, bringing down the rainfall deficit from 80 percent to 42 percent, officials said on Friday.

According to the local weather office, the Valley witnessed above-normal precipitation between February 26 and 28.

“While the normal precipitation for the period would have been 15.5 mm, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 78.4 mm precipitation, which is 407 percent above the normal,” a weather department official said.

“The current wet spell has brought the deficit down from 80 percent to nearly 42 percent,” he said.

Udhampur in the Jammu region received 1,891 per cent above-normal precipitation, while it was 511 per cent more than what is normal for this time of the year in the Kashmir Valley’s Ganderbal.

The IMD official said that for January and February, the normal precipitation was 225.4 mm, but the actual precipitation for the two months was 131.5 mm, a deficit of 42 percent.

This is an improvement from the deficit of over 80 percent, he said.

At 69 percent, Kulgam is the most precipitation-deficit district in Jammu and Kashmir, while Samba has a zero percent deficit.

Weather experts said the wet spell had been brought by a “mega” western disturbance that Jammu and Kashmir needed badly. “Although the dry weather situation cannot be reversed, this spell has improved the situation,” said Faizan Arif, a weather expert.

He, however, said this does not change the bigger picture, as the looming threat of climate change remains as urgent as ever.

“Immediate action is crucial. Strong policies addressing climate challenges and climate adaptation must be implemented without delay. This is not just important, it is the defining issue of our time.

“Investing in climate action now will pay off in the long run. The costs of disasters, compensation, and recovery will far exceed the expenses of proactive measures. By acting early, governments can ultimately save millions/billions while protecting lives and livelihoods,” he added.

Apprehensions of a drought had increased among the people in Jammu and Kashmir as the Union territory experienced its driest year in five decades in 2024, with below-normal precipitation continuing for the fifth consecutive year.

Several water bodies were lowing below the zero level mark, while some springs in south Kashmir had dried up completely due to the receding water table.

In 2024, the rainfall levels plunged to 870.9 mm against the normal annual average of 1,232.3 mm. The previous year recorded a 1,146.6 mm rainfall level, which was seven percent below the normal precipitation.

The deficit had led to a concern in the government, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calling for a more proactive approach and collective efforts toward water management and conservation.

Earlier this month, Abdullah warned people that Jammu and Kashmir have been staring at a water crisis.

“It’s not a recent phenomenon. It’s been building up for a few years now. While the government will have to adopt a more proactive approach towards water management and conservation, it can’t just be a government-centric approach. All of us will have to change the way we take water for granted,” Abdullah had said on X.

Meanwhile, two flights, 6E 2641 from Delhi and 6E 262 from Srinagar, were canceled this morning due to inclement weather conditions.

However, an official said that other morning flights faced a delay of 30 to 50 minutes.

Highways and major roads remained closed to vehicular movement for the second straight day today.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed due to landslides at over a dozen places in the Ramban district, traffic department officials said.

An official said that the highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to incessant rain, shooting stones, landslides, and mudslides between Nashri and the Navyug Tunnel. Moreover, a section of the road was sunk at Mehad, Ramban.

He said authorities had been working since Thursday to clear the landslides and shooting stones to restore traffic on the highway, connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. “Commuters are advised to avoid traveling on the Jammu-Srinagar highway until the weather improves and the road is clear,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Rural Kashmir Ravinder Pal Singh said that more than 200 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) are stranded on the Qazigund side of the highway.

He said that the condition of the highway in the Banihal-Ramban sector remains poor due to shooting stones and landslides, but restoration work is being carried out on a war footing. “People should not travel until there are official directions allowing traffic on the highway. Travelers should plan accordingly. Priority will be given to vehicles already stranded on the highway. First, light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to move toward their destinations, followed by HMVs if the road is cleared,” he said.

The other roads, including the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri, Mughal Road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba road, also remained closed, officials said.

Moreover, the train services were also affected this morning. Train services were partially affected due to snow accumulation.