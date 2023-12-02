In New Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, two individuals were captured on camera pursuing and assaulting an individual with stones and a knife. The CCTV footage of the incident has gained traction on social media.

The footage depicts a man being chased by two assailants, ultimately catching him as he falls in front of a house. While one attacker proceeds to kick and punch the victim, the other tries to stab him with a knife, only to be restrained by his partner.

Subsequently, both attackers grab nearby rocks and tiles, using them to assault the victim. The incident occurred near a school at a time when students were leaving for home. Despite a gathering crowd, which included numerous students, no bystanders intervened to assist the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim of the attack has been hospitalized and is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to Delhi Police, they have not yet received any formal complaint. “We will conduct an investigation and take appropriate action upon receiving a complaint from the victim’s family,” stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Meena.