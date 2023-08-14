The Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat has offered a reward of ₹10 lakh to anyone who can physically assault or direct derogatory actions towards Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, citing offense caused by his portrayal of Lord Shiva’s messenger in the upcoming film “Oh My God 2” (OMG 2), according to the organization’s president, Govind Parashar, as reported by national media outlets.

Hindu organizations also conducted symbolic acts of protest by burning effigies of Akshay Kumar and posters of the film in Agra on Thursday. The organization asserted that it would not cease its demonstrations against the actor’s role as Lord Shiva’s messenger in OMG 2 outside theaters.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar depicts Bholenath’s messenger, characterized with dreadlocks, engaging in mundane activities such as purchasing kachodis and bathing in a polluted pond. Parashar raised objections to this particular scene, expressing concerns that it tarnished the god’s image.

According to reports, the Hindu outfit further demanded the censor board and the central government of India to ban OMG 2. The president also issued a warning of additional protests unless their demands are met.

Directed by Amit Rai, ‘OMG 2’ has remained a subject of scrutiny ever since its promotional materials and teaser were unveiled. Some reports indicated that the film had faced a temporary halt from the censor board due to its religious theme, prompting the committee to exercise caution. However, the film later received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

