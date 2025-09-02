Omar thanks Shah for Jammu visit

Srinagar, Sept 01: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for visiting Jammu to review post-flood rehabilitation measures.

Omar said the visit reflects the Home Minister’s seriousness in addressing the crisis and supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in this difficult time.

He reiterated that the timely relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding lives of flood-hit people will remain the government’s priority.

Office of Chief Minister, J&K in a post on X said: “Chief Minister attended the review meeting chaired by Home Minister @AmitShah Ji on the flood situation in J&K”.He expressed gratitude for the visit, which underscores the seriousness of the crisis and will strengthen coordination. He reiterated that the government’s priority remains timely relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding lives with resilience.”