Kashmir

Omar Abdullah to Perform Umrah

2171545 omar100

Srinagar, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced today that he will be traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, after receiving the necessary political clearance.

In a post on the micro-blogging platform X, Abdullah expressed his gratitude, stating, “Alhamdulillah, political clearance has come. I will be traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform Umrah & to offer prayers at Al Masjid an Nabawi (SAW) in Medina (The Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque).”

Omar Abdullah performed the last Umrah in January this year.

Notably, Umrah is a sacred pilgrimage in Islam that can be performed at any time of the year.

