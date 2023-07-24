The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has taken action against Sweden’s special envoy in response to a series of Quran burnings in Stockholm that triggered widespread anger and protests in several Muslim-majority nations.

The OIC, consisting of 57 member countries, announced the suspension of Sweden’s special envoy status on Sunday. The decision was prompted by the Swedish authorities’ issuance of licenses that allowed for the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic symbols during public demonstrations in the capital city.

A man of Christian background residing in Sweden, who identified as an atheist, had planned to burn the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm. This act led to demonstrators in Iraq storming the Swedish Embassy, and the Iraqi government ultimately cutting off diplomatic ties with Sweden. In the end, the man in Sweden did not set the Quran ablaze but mistreated it by kicking and stepping on the holy book.

The OIC’s executive committee convened on July 2 after a previous Quran-burning incident and requested the secretary-general to consider suspending the special envoy status of any country where the sanctity of the Holy Quran or other Islamic symbols is desecrated with the consent of the authorities concerned.

The OIC sent a letter to Sweden’s foreign minister conveying its decision regarding the special envoy’s suspension.

Meanwhile, in Denmark, a public burning of the Quran on Friday triggered further protests in Iraq, some of which turned violent. Protesters clashed with police while attempting to storm the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the Danish embassy is located. Additionally, demonstrators in Basra set fire to facilities belonging to a demining project of the Danish Refugee Council.

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Quran burning, stating that such acts disrespect the religion of others and create divisions between different religions and cultures. Nonetheless, the ministry emphasized the importance of respecting freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.