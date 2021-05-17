‘Of human hearts’: Doctors, paramedics volunteer to run charitable COVID hospitals in Kashmir

Srinagar: Come Tuesday, Srinagar will have three new charitable COVID hospitals run by a dedicated group of doctors and paramedics who will work pro-bono to help people in distress.

Ehsaas International, a Kashmir-based NGO, will operationalize one of three 50-bedded hospitals on Tuesday. Three community centers at Babademb, Nowshera, and Rainawari have been converted into level-II hospitals.

“We had called for online application for doctors. Nearly 100 doctors came forward. Of whom we selected 50. The rest have been hired by the government. So they could not be taken on board. Most of these doctors are those who were studying in different colleges in Bangladesh and other countries. We have 150 paramedics on board. All of them will work pro bono,” Hakim Mohammad Ilyas, General Secretary of Ehsaas International told The Kashmir Monitor.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation has allowed the NGO to convert their marriage halls into makeshift hospitals. The 50-bedded facilities will be equipped with oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, internet facilities, LCD projectors besides indoor game facilities for recreation of patients.

“Our hospitals are attached to three main territory hospitals in Srinagar. For example, Babademb hospital will be under the supervision of CD hospital, SKIMS will take care of Nowshera hospital and JLNM hospital will oversee Rainawari facility. Every day, doctors from three hospitals will take a round of the wards in these centers. Our doctors and paramedics will be posted 24×7,” said Hakeem.

The subtext of the facility is to decongest the main COVID hospitals. “We will not admit anyone on our own. Only the patients who have mild symptoms or need moderate oxygen support will be admitted to these hospitals. It is kind of referral and only referred patients would be admitted,” said Hakeem.

Ehsaas International is bringing oxygen concentrators through air cargo to make hospitals operational. “We have airlifted concentrators because there is so much hassle in getting them by road. So many inter-state procedures cause delays. So we have booked air cargo to airlift them directly to Srinagar,” he said.

Athrout, a Srinagar-based Charity organization, has handed over 100 bedded the hospital at Haj house to the health department. “Doctors and paramedics have been provided by the health department. It is a secondary hospital where people have a short stay. Plus our people are also deployed to take care of logistics and oxygen support,” said an official at Athrout.