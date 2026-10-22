October 22, 1947, and the Instrument of Accession

Syed Showket

The history of the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir began on 22 October 1947, when Pashtun tribal raiders entered through the Muzaffarabad sector from the direction of Pakistan in the aftermath of Partition. Maharaja Hari Singh had not yet acceded to either India or Pakistan. The raiders’ ruthless behavior within the Maharaja’s state transformed this political uncertainty into a military and humanitarian emergency, threatening the security of the state and the future of its people.

North Kashmir’s Baramulla and Uri became central locations of the violence inflicted by the raiders. Reports of killings, looting, and attacks on civilians spread fear, while families were displaced, livelihoods were destroyed, and ordinary people were exposed to violence and insecurity. The raiders advanced through Muzaffarabad and Uri towards Baramulla and Srinagar. Baramulla became one of the most tragic symbols of the invasion, with St. Joseph’s Convent and Hospital suffering a devastating attack. The invasion was a crisis that threatened civilian lives, public order, and the survival of the state’s administration.

The Maharaja was unable to repel the raiders and therefore sought military assistance from India. This is how India came to the defence of Jammu and Kashmir, helping to protect it from the invading forces. On 26 October 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession to India.

On 27 October, Indian Army personnel were airlifted to Srinagar. Their immediate priorities were to secure the airport, defend the capital, and prevent the raiders from advancing further into the Valley. Indian soldiers fought under difficult conditions, while local defenders and National Conference volunteers also contributed to the efforts to protect Srinagar and maintain public order.

This marked the beginning of the conflict triggered by Pakistan’s invasion. In the subsequent decades, Pakistan not only supported terrorism, radicalization, cross-border infiltration, and militancy, particularly from the late 1980s onwards, but also contributed to an atmosphere of violence and prolonged insecurity in Jammu and Kashmir. This period witnessed targeted killings, displacement, the involvement of youth in militancy, and the loss of lives, careers, progress, and peace. Pakistan and India have also fought four wars, reflecting the enduring hostility and conflict between the two countries. This is a bitter historical reality that cannot be ignored.

Radicalisation and terrorism have further complicated the region’s development, affecting education, tourism, employment and social harmony. Young people exposed to violence and extremist narratives have faced the danger of losing educational opportunities, livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives.

Today, the realities are markedly different. In PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, the situation remains critical, with continued violence, clashes, civilian deaths, curfews, prolonged protests, and ongoing human rights violations becoming part of everyday life.

Education and livelihoods are also vulnerable to political unrest, shutdowns, and restrictions on communication. Women and children are particularly affected when healthcare becomes inaccessible, schools are disrupted, and household incomes decline. In Gilgit-Baltistan, geographical isolation, harsh winters, and inadequate access to essential services create additional challenges. Concerns about political representation, resource management, and local development remain significant issues in public debate.

Here, the people of Jammu and Kashmir must reflect on the events of the tribal invasion, the signing of the Instrument of Accession, and the subsequent transformation of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the situation in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan today. There is now a clear difference among these regions in terms of peace, education, development, tourism, standard of living, and other aspects.

The Instrument of Accession remains a defining factor in the history of Jammu and Kashmir’s relationship with India. Historical evidence, facts, and figures demonstrate that the decision to accede to India was the right one for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, yielding positive results when compared with the situation in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, which are also parts of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

(The author can be reached at vadaiekashmir@gmail.com)