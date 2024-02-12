OBC, ex-MLAs delegations call on LG; project demands

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 12: A delegation of former Legislators representing the Scheduled Castes community called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation led by Dr DK Manyal, former Minister discussed with the Lt Governor the efforts of the UT Administration for all-round development of the SC community.

They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LG-led J&K Administration for ensuring social justice, empowerment of women, and youth, and socio-economic upliftment of the community.

The delegation apprised the Lt Governor of various welfare issues of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community including reservation in promotion; comprehensive transfer policy for Jammu Based SC employees posted in Kashmir, enhancement in reservation quota, and reservation of One Lok Sabha seat for SC community in J&K UT.

They also put forth the issue of compensation to all owners of the land situated across the defence wire on the India- Pakistan border in the UT; land ownership rights to PoJK refugees, displaced persons, and West Pakistan Refugees, and extension of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits.

The Lt Governor assured the former Legislators of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands they projected during the interaction.

Dr KL Bhagat, Prof GR Bhagat, Sh Neelam Langeh, Kuldeep Kumar – former MLAs, and Dharminder Kumar, a DDC Member were present.

Later Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the delegation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) Samaj at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation comprised of political leaders and prominent citizens expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J&K Administration for reservations in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats in the UT.

It is the first time OBCs will have reservations about grassroots democratic representation.

Sunil Prajapati, J&K President BJP OBC Morcha; Rash Pal Verma, National Secretary BJP OBC Morcha; Raj Kumar Tarkhan, General Secretary OBC Morcha; Sajad Kumar, General Secretary OBC Morcha from Kulgam; Retd Brig Vijay Sagar Dhiman; Ramesh Kumar, ex-Sarpanch and other members of the community were present during the interaction.