Three brothers divorced their wives after they refused to take care of their sick mother-in-law in Algeria.

Gulf News reported that the brothers found out that their sick mother was given a shower by the neighbors and not their wives which infuriated them, prompting them to divorce their wives all at once in just one minute.

The report added that the old woman’s daughter used to visit her mother twice a week to take care of her but could not come recently because she was taking care of her husband who had been diagnosed with cancer.

As per the report, the wives had refused to take care of the mother. Making matters worse, as far as the brothers were concerned, was seeing that the old woman was left at the mercy of neighbors.