SRINAGAR: In an endeavor to empower and inspire the youth, Nehru Yuva Kendra Srinagar, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is organising a series of activities till January 19.

The program started on Thursday with a Road Safety Week, a collaborative effort with Traffic Police Srinagar, NSS – University of Kashmir, and Bharat Scouts and Guides. The inaugural ceremony witnessed a remarkable turnout, with over 800 enthusiastic youths and stakeholders actively participating in a Pledge ceremony, Signature Campaign, and an awareness drive aimed at generating buzz for road safety.

The event was flagged off by SSP (Traffic) Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad, Deputy Director NYK Srinagar Hakim Abdul Aziz, and Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Additional Traffic SSP Tariq Ahmad, among other dignitaries. Over the next seven days, the youth will be deployed at various traffic spots, along with the contingents of Traffic Police Srinagar to assist and spread awareness in the general public about traffic management and safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative aligns with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day, featuring myriad of activities across the region. The highlights include ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ initiative, encompassing delamination competitions, cultural events, a physical fitness participation day, and various youth-centric activities.

In Budgam, Nehru Yuva Kendra, in collaboration with the district administration, celebrated the event at Oxford Institute with a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s youth-centric address. Simultaneously, in Anantnag, Nehru Yuva Kendra marked the occasion at Govt. Polytechnic College Larkipora.