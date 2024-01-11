Srinagar: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) conducted a series of activities today across Kashmir division in connection with the National Road Safety Week.

In Anantnag, NYK conducted an awareness campaign in collaboration with Traffic Police Department. Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic, Anantnag Shri Idrees Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion. He flagged off an awareness rally on the occasion along with Deputy Director NYK Anantnag Sh Mohd Khalil. A large number of volunteers and Mahila Mandal members took part in the awareness rally. The members marched from District Police Lines to Mendi Kadal Anantnag.

In Kulgam, a similar programme was organized in collaboration with Traffic Police Department. Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic Kulgam Sh Majid Ahmad successfully flagged off the awareness rally in the district. Youth club members, volunteers and members of Mahila Mandal participated in the rally in large numbers. The members marched from District Police Line Kulgam to Main Chowk Kulgam.

The National Road Safety Week is observed every year from January 11 to January 17 to raise awareness about road accidents in the country. Every year, scores of people lose their lives in road accidents, the human and economic cost of which is immeasurable. In such a situation, a collective awakening towards road safety is required which involves initiatives focused on public education, strengthened enforcement of traffic regulations and development of safer infrastructure.