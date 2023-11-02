Srinagar: National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Field Operation Division (FOD), Regional Office, Srinagar observed the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 5, 2023.

The Programme was marked by the pledge taking ceremony. The employees took the integrity pledge on October 30. The pledge was administered by Arif Iqbal Bhat, Senior Statistical Officer, Incharge NSSO (FOD), Regional Office Srinagar.

The staff was encouraged to take online “integrity pledge” individually at CVCS website. A healthy discussion regarding “Say no to corruption commit, to the Nation” was held.

Speakers highlighted the importance of Vigilance Awareness Week and stressed that every citizen should be vigilant and ensure the highest standards of honesty and integrity in public life and should fight against corrupt practices.