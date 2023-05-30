District Programme Manager NRLM Arsheed Ahmad Bhat extended a warm welcome to Dr. Basharat Qayoom (IAS) District Development Commissioner Pulwama and gave a sector wise details of the physical/financial progress achieved till date.

The worthy Distt Development Commissioner directed the concerned department to expedite the process in the District so that all the eligible beneficiaries can avail the benefits of this scheme.

He directed to lay emphasis on empowerment of rural women and women taking lead in upscaling the socio-economic status in the society and to make the rural women self-reliant by providing them different Livelihood opportunities.