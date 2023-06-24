SRINAGAR: An NRI family has appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Police to intervene after their relative allegedly occupied their property in a late-night raid.

Shahida Parveen has written to the Nehru Park Police Station to get the property evacuated from the alleged illegal occupation. The family owns a land plot at Boulevard, Gagribal, opposite Lhasa restaurant.

According to the complaint, a relative’s family came during the night and dismantled the fence, and barged into the property. The family alleged that they broke the locks and parked their own vehicle to occupy the property.

“The fence was partially demolished and three locks have been broken. Our belongings including four chairs and an umbrella table have been vandalized. A Maruti van has been parked inside the property,” said Shahida in her police complaint.

She said when they approached the relatives, they misbehaved and threatened them. “They challenged us to vacate the plot,” she said.

The NRI family is running into a legal dispute with their relatives and the case is already in the court of law. The NRI family claimed that they have all the documents about the property. They said they have got clearances from all the departments and they have documentary proof about it.

The family released CCTV footage showing people disembarking from a car and barging inside the property. Now, they have appealed to the police to take action and get their property vacated from illegal occupation.

“We request your good self to take quick action and get our property vacated from illegal occupation,” Shahida said.